Travis Scott Donates "Canary" Jordan 1 Low to Elkins High School

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Travis Scott performs onstage during Day 2 of 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)

Travis Scott donated over 600 pairs of his new sneaker to his alma mater.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG epitomizes timeless style, cherished by sneaker enthusiasts globally. Anticipation soars for its upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott, introducing the striking "Canary" colorway. Expected to showcase a distinct hue, this partnership blends the classic silhouette with Travis Scott's unique flair. Adding to the excitement, Travis Scott has donated 661 pairs of unreleased sneakers to his old high school, which the colorway is themed after. Known for its enduring appeal, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG prepares for another landmark collaboration with Travis and Jordan Brand.

Combining comfort with street-ready aesthetics, this shoe remains a favorite among sneaker fans. The upcoming "Canary" collaboration promises a bold, attention-grabbing makeover. Nike's trend of thrilling collaborations continues, with the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" colorway generating significant buzz. For those seeking exclusivity and iconic style, this release will become a must-have in sneaker collections. Travis Scott's generous donation further underscores the significance of this colorway, adding a meaningful touch to an already highly anticipated release.

"Canary" Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott

The shoes come with a gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, highlighted by canary yellow leather overlays. Also, a blue leather Nike Swoosh decorates the sides. Both Jordan Brand and Travis Scott's branding are prominently featured on the heels. This sneaker is poised to be a major hit upon release. Overall, Travis Scott x Jordan collaborations always make headlines, and this colorway is sure to be a standout.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" will now be released on May 25th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

