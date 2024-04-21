Get A Different Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Olympic”

Even more photos have been released.

Ben Atkinson
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing

The Air Jordan 6, a beloved classic, is making a comeback for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Originally released in 2000 for the Sydney Olympics, this iconic silhouette has withstood the test of time with its sleek design and cutting-edge features. From its durable construction to its responsive cushioning, every aspect of the Air Jordan 6 is engineered for both performance and style. As anticipation builds for its upcoming release, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on the Air Jordan 6 and experience its iconic design firsthand. With its impending return, the Air Jordan 6 is poised to reignite passion and excitement among fans of both basketball and sneaker culture.

Featuring bold color blocking and iconic detailing, the sneaker is sure to turn heads worldwide. But it's not just about aesthetics—the sneaker is designed to excel on the court. Whether you're on the hardwood or the streets, it offers the stability and support needed for success. As the world waits for the Paris Olympics, the return of the Air Jordan 6 pays homage to the enduring legacy of the games. With its rich history and timeless design, this sneaker embodies the spirit of athleticism and excellence.

"Olympic" Air Jordan 6

The sneakers feature a translucent blue sole and a white midsole with hints of indigo. The uppers are crafted from cerulean leather with ivory leather overlays. Additional navy accents adorn the tongue and heel tab. Crimson Jordan logos complete the design, resulting in a clean and patriotic colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 "Olympics" is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
