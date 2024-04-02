Air Jordan 6 “Paris Olympics” Receives Release Date

Watch the Olympics in style.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan XX Launch Party

The Air Jordan 6 emerges with a fresh take on its classic style. It retains its sleek design while adding modern touches. The high-top silhouette remains, blending heritage with contemporary flair. An exciting upcoming release is the "Paris Olympics" colorway, featuring shades of grey, silver, and gold. This unique mix offers a refined and lavish appearance. Designed specifically for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, these sneakers are set to make a statement.

The "Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 6 maintains the original model's iconic features, including visible Air cushioning and the Jumpman logo. The addition of a distinct color palette enhances its visual appeal. It becomes a standout piece for sneaker fans and collectors alike. Anticipation surrounds the "Paris Olympics" colorway's release due to its premium materials and striking color scheme. The sneaker continues to captivate with its blend of modern design and respect for the brand's legacy. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme and it's dropping for one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Read More: Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Star Blue” Dropping This Month

"Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 6

The shoes have a see-through light blue sole with a grey midsole. The uppers are made of grey and silver materials, with holes for better airflow. Gold details are all over the shoes, including the Jordan logos. This adds to the majestic color theme. Overall, this pair is ideal for the Olympics. Prepare for its launch in August 2024.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Paris Olympics” is releasing on August 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: A Sneak Peek at LaMelo Ball's New PUMA MB.04 Model

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 6 Craft “Paris” Dropping August 2024
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 SE “Paris” Dropping For 2024 Olympics
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 5 “White Black” Gets A First Look
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 6 "Olympics" Is Making A Big Return Next Year