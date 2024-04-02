Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Star Blue” Dropping This Month

The Nike SB Air Max Ishod is set to turn heads with its upcoming "Star Blue" colorway. With a clean white base and stylish blue overlays, this iteration of the iconic sneaker offers a fresh and vibrant look that's sure to catch attention. Designed for skateboarder Ishod Wair, this shoe combines sleek aesthetics with high-performance features to meet the demands of modern skateboarding. The "Star Blue" colorway adds a touch of personality to the Nike SB Air Max Ishod, making it a standout choice for skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Drawing inspiration from Ishod Wair's bold approach to skateboarding, the Nike SB Air Max Ishod "Star Blue" colorway reflects his fearless attitude and distinctive sense of style. The white base serves as a blank canvas for the vibrant blue overlays, allowing the shoe to make a statement without being overly flashy. It's a perfect blend of form and function, offering comfort, durability, and performance in one stylish package.

"Star Blue" Nike SB Air Max Ishod

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature a white base, with star blue blue suede overlays. A black Swoosh is on the sides and Ishod branding is above. Also, Nike SB branding is on the blue heels and more Ishod branding is on the tongues. Overall, this pair features a clean combination that sneakerheads will love. Look for this pair to hit shelves sometime this month.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Star Blue” will be released at some point during the month of April. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

