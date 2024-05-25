Nike GT Cut 3 Safari “Olympic” Officially Unveiled

Image via Nike

This pair is all set to launch this summer.

The Nike GT Cut 3 Safari is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Olympic" colorway. This sneaker features a clean white base, ensuring a versatile foundation for the standout details. The black safari print covers the entire silhouette, including the midsole, adding a unique and striking element to the design. Vibrant orange and volt green accents inject a pop of color into the overall aesthetic. These accents can be seen on the Swoosh, laces, and other detailing, providing a dynamic contrast to the monochrome safari pattern.

Designed for performance, the Nike GT Cut 3 Safari promises both style and functionality. The white base ensures it stands out on the court, while the safari print adds a fashionable edge. The bright orange and volt green details not only enhance the look but also highlight key performance areas of the shoe. As the release date approaches, sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike eagerly anticipate this drop. The "Olympic" colorway of the Nike GT Cut 3 Safari is poised to be a hit, blending bold design with top-tier performance.

"Olympic" Nike GT Cut 3 Safari

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature and translucent rubber sole. Also, the uppers and midsole of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with black safari print all over. It creates a visually striking aesthetic for these sneakers. Further, a black Swoosh is on the sides. Volt green and vibrant orange accents are located on the sides, tongues, and heels of these sneakers.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the release date for the Nike GT Cut 3 Safari “Olympic” is July 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

