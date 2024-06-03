Nike GT Hustle 3 Safari “Olympic” Officially Revealed

Another pair dropping in Nike's Safari collection.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike GT Hustle 3 Safari “Olympic” will be released on July 24th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $205 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature and translucent rubber sole. Also, the uppers and midsole of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with black safari print all over. It creates a visually striking aesthetic for these sneakers. Further, a vibrant orange Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, more orange accents are located on the sides, tongues, and heels of these sneakers.

The upper's safari print makes a strong visual statement. The orange Swoosh and detailing provide a vibrant contrast, enhancing its overall appeal. The midsole's foam and Zoom Air Strobel work together to deliver exceptional comfort and support. Designed for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike, the Nike GT Hustle 3 Safari "Olympic" colorway is perfect for both on and off the court. Its bold design and advanced features make it a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for its release as Nike continues to push the boundaries of style and performance.

