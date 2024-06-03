Nike GT Hustle 3 Safari “Olympic” Officially Revealed

The Nike GT Hustle 3 Safari is releasing in a vibrant "Olympic" colorway. This edition showcases an all-over safari print, giving it a unique and bold look. The orange Swoosh adds a pop of color, making the design stand out even more. The shoe's midsole features cushy foam for superior comfort. It also includes sewn-in Zoom Air Strobel for responsive cushioning. These elements ensure the GT Hustle 3 Safari offers top-notch performance. As the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris approach, Nike is gearing up to impress with this release.
The upper's safari print makes a strong visual statement. The orange Swoosh and detailing provide a vibrant contrast, enhancing its overall appeal. The midsole's foam and Zoom Air Strobel work together to deliver exceptional comfort and support. Designed for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike, the Nike GT Hustle 3 Safari "Olympic" colorway is perfect for both on and off the court. Its bold design and advanced features make it a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for its release as Nike continues to push the boundaries of style and performance.
"Olympic" Nike GT Hustle 3 Safari
The sneakers feature and translucent rubber sole. Also, the uppers and midsole of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with black safari print all over. It creates a visually striking aesthetic for these sneakers. Further, a vibrant orange Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, more orange accents are located on the sides, tongues, and heels of these sneakers.
More Photos
Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike GT Hustle 3 Safari "Olympic" will be released on July 24th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $205 when they are released.
