Nike Alphafly 3 Safari “Olympic” Release Date Revealed

The Nike Alphafly 3 is getting an exciting new colorway for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The "Olympic" edition of the Alphafly 3 Safari combines cutting-edge technology with a bold, celebratory design. This shoe is engineered for performance. The Alphafly 3 features a stacked ZoomX foam cushioning system. This provides exceptional energy return and unmatched comfort. Each stride feels effortless, propelling you forward with ease. A standout feature of the Alphafly 3 is its carbon fiber Flyplate. This adds extra propulsion, making each step more powerful. The exposed Zoom Air unit in the forefoot enhances lightness and agility.

These elements together make the Nike Alphafly 3 perfect for serious runners. The "Olympic" colorway brings a vibrant, festive look to the Alphafly 3 Safari. It celebrates the spirit of the Olympics with a unique design. Bold colors and striking patterns make this shoe a standout. It’s not just about performance; it’s also about making a statement. The Nike Alphafly 3 "Olympic" edition is a must-have for runners and collectors alike. It offers advanced running technology and a bold, Olympic-inspired design. Don’t miss out on this special release celebrating the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"Olympic" Nike Alphafly 3 Safari

Image via Nike

These sneakers certainly feature a vibrant color scheme. The pair features a thin black rubber sole, with a thick orange midsole that features a safari-themed print. Further, the Air Zoom technology is exposed in vibrant green. Further, the uppers are crafted from a white mesh, with a darker Swoosh across the sides.

More Photos

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Alphafly 3 Safari "Olympic" is going to drop on July 24th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $300 when they release.

Image via Nike