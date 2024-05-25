Nike GT Jump 2 Safari “Olympic” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike GT Jump 2 Safari is set to turn heads with its upcoming "Olympic" colorway. This sneaker features a crisp white base, providing a clean canvas for its bold design elements. The standout feature is the black safari print that adorns the entire silhouette, including the midsole. This pattern adds a wild, adventurous flair to the shoe. Adding a vibrant touch, the sneaker incorporates bright orange and volt green accents. These lively hues appear on the Swoosh, laces, and other key details, creating a dynamic contrast against the monochrome safari print.

The Nike GT Jump 2 Safari is designed for top performance, ensuring that style does not compromise functionality. The white base highlights the shoe on the court, while the safari print and colorful accents provide a fashionable edge. These bright details also emphasize the shoe’s performance features, enhancing its appeal to athletes. As the release date nears, excitement builds among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes. The "Olympic" colorway of the Nike GT Jump 2 Safari promises to be a standout, blending striking design with high performance.

"Olympic" Nike GT Jump 2 Safari

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole. Also, the uppers and midsole of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with black safari print all over. It creates a visually striking aesthetic for these sneakers. Further, a black Swoosh is on the sides. Volt green and vibrant orange accents are located all around the Nike React midsole of these performance shoes.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the release date for the Nike GT Jump 2 Safari “Olympic” is July 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $195 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

