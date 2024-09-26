Air Jordan 1 Low “Fortune Fly” Releasing For Kids Soon

The perfect Halloween pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Fortune Fly” will be released sometime this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The glow-in-the-dark elements on the sole and details on the upper make these sneakers extra exciting for young sneakerheads . The Air Jordan 1 Low is known for its comfortable fit and durable build, and the "Fortune Fly" edition stays true to that standard. Kids will enjoy the fun, spooky design while parents appreciate the sturdy, reliable construction. This release is bound to attract attention with its unique theme and glow-in-the-dark features. Keep an eye out for the drop, as the "Fortune Fly" colorway is sure to be a hit among kids looking to add a little spooky flair to their sneaker collection.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.