Air Jordan 1 Low “Fortune Fly” Releasing For Kids Soon

Image via Nike
The perfect Halloween pair.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to release in a fun and spooky "Fortune Fly" colorway, made especially for kids. This edition brings a playful, eerie vibe with furry details that give the sneaker a unique texture. The standout feature is its glow-in-the-dark accents, making it perfect for Halloween or any time kids want to show off a cool, glowing look. The "Fortune Fly" colorway features a mix of dark tones to enhance its spooky appearance, while the furry overlays add an unexpected twist to the classic Air Jordan 1 Low design.

The glow-in-the-dark elements on the sole and details on the upper make these sneakers extra exciting for young sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 1 Low is known for its comfortable fit and durable build, and the "Fortune Fly" edition stays true to that standard. Kids will enjoy the fun, spooky design while parents appreciate the sturdy, reliable construction. This release is bound to attract attention with its unique theme and glow-in-the-dark features. Keep an eye out for the drop, as the "Fortune Fly" colorway is sure to be a hit among kids looking to add a little spooky flair to their sneaker collection.

"Fortune Fly" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a glow-in-the-dark blue rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, crafted from black material, the uppers are adorned with special features like flame images on the sides, fuzzy laces, and textured accents. Further, a black Swoosh and glowing eyes on the tongue complete these spooky sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Fortune Fly” will be released sometime this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

