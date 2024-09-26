Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Jayson Tatum "Welcome To The Garden" Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is teaming up with Celtics superstar and NBA champion Jayson Tatum for an exciting new "Welcome To The Garden" colorway. This upcoming release features a vibrant green color scheme, symbolizing Tatum’s connection to the Boston Celtics. Further, the standout feature is a floral design that runs throughout the sneaker, adding a unique and stylish touch to the classic silhouette. Known for its low-cut design and timeless appeal, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. With Tatum’s influence, this special edition brings fresh energy to the model.
The green color scheme represents the iconic Celtics team, while the floral detailing adds a creative twist. The "Welcome To The Garden" colorway combines both style and performance. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers comfort and support, making it perfect for both casual wear and on-court action. The collaboration between Jordan Brand and Tatum is sure to attract fans of both basketball and sneakers alike. This release is highly anticipated, with its bold design and connection to a top NBA player. Keep an eye out for the drop, as the "Welcome To The Garden" colorway is expected to be a hit.
“Welcome to the Garden” Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 1 Low OG
The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a white midsole. The uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with green and floral leather overlays creating a dynamic look. Further, green laces and a green Swoosh on the sides are present.
Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Jayson Tatum "Welcome To The Garden" is going to drop on October 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]