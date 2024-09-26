Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Jayson Tatum "Welcome To The Garden" Unveiled

Jayson Tatum is getting more than his signature sneaker.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Jayson Tatum "Welcome To The Garden" is going to drop on October 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The green color scheme represents the iconic Celtics team, while the floral detailing adds a creative twist. The "Welcome To The Garden" colorway combines both style and performance. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers comfort and support, making it perfect for both casual wear and on-court action. The collaboration between Jordan Brand and Tatum is sure to attract fans of both basketball and sneakers alike. This release is highly anticipated, with its bold design and connection to a top NBA player . Keep an eye out for the drop, as the "Welcome To The Garden" colorway is expected to be a hit.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.