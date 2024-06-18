Jayson Tatum Clowned After Trying To Copy Kanye West, Kobe Bryant, And Kevin Garnett

Jayson Tatum has been feeling the wrath of NBA fans.

Last night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks to secure their 18th NBA title. Overall, it was a joyous occasion for the city of Boston, especially as the team won at home. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown was crowned Finals MVP after some phenomenal performances. Tatum and Brown are one of the NBA's best duos, and on Monday, they showed the world what they are capable of. In fact, this could very well be the making of a dynasty.

Unfortunately, in the midst of his great moment, Jayson Tatum was being clowned by fans online. As we reported, he was first made fun of for his attempt at recreating the Kobe Bryant Larry O'Brien photo. However, he is now catching more heat as he copied two other legends. Below, you can see that he tried to recreate the infamous Kevin Garnett "anything is possible" interview from the 2008 Celtics run. Furthermore, he then copied Kanye West's Grammy speech in which he said: "I guess we'll never know."

Jayson Tatum Just Wants To Have A Good Time

Responding to the Kanye clip, one person wrote "Bro got script ready with quotes from all time greats." Meanwhile, other fans continued to clown on Tatum for seemingly having all of his catchphrases prepared. "Bro this dude thinks he’s on a Disney show," one commenter said. "I really got nothing against Tatum but everything he does feels forced and corny," wrote another. For Tatum, none of these comments matter. He is now an NBA champion and no one can ever take that away from him.

Let us know what you thought of the NBA Finals, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Jayson Tatum's celebrations were a cringeworthy as some were saying? Are you happy that the Celtics star has finally gotten his championship?