Jayson Tatum Clowned After Trying To Copy Kanye West, Kobe Bryant, And Kevin Garnett

BYAlexander Cole1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 25: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 110-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Jayson Tatum has been feeling the wrath of NBA fans.

Last night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks to secure their 18th NBA title. Overall, it was a joyous occasion for the city of Boston, especially as the team won at home. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown was crowned Finals MVP after some phenomenal performances. Tatum and Brown are one of the NBA's best duos, and on Monday, they showed the world what they are capable of. In fact, this could very well be the making of a dynasty.

Unfortunately, in the midst of his great moment, Jayson Tatum was being clowned by fans online. As we reported, he was first made fun of for his attempt at recreating the Kobe Bryant Larry O'Brien photo. However, he is now catching more heat as he copied two other legends. Below, you can see that he tried to recreate the infamous Kevin Garnett "anything is possible" interview from the 2008 Celtics run. Furthermore, he then copied Kanye West's Grammy speech in which he said: "I guess we'll never know."

Read More: Jayson Tatum Roasted For Weak NBA Finals Performance Despite Celtics Domination

Jayson Tatum Just Wants To Have A Good Time

Responding to the Kanye clip, one person wrote "Bro got script ready with quotes from all time greats." Meanwhile, other fans continued to clown on Tatum for seemingly having all of his catchphrases prepared. "Bro this dude thinks he’s on a Disney show," one commenter said. "I really got nothing against Tatum but everything he does feels forced and corny," wrote another. For Tatum, none of these comments matter. He is now an NBA champion and no one can ever take that away from him.

Let us know what you thought of the NBA Finals, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Jayson Tatum's celebrations were a cringeworthy as some were saying? Are you happy that the Celtics star has finally gotten his championship? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their upcoming games.

Read More: Metro Boomin Linked Up With Paul Pierce Courtside At The NBA Finals

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2024 NBA Finals - Game FiveSportsJayson Tatum Attempts To Recreate Iconic Kobe Bryant Championship Photo Much To The Dismay Of NBA Fans2.4K
2024 NBA Finals - Game TwoSportsJayson Tatum Roasted For Weak NBA Finals Performance Despite Celtics Domination1.6K
GQ Sports And ESPN Celebrate NBA Finals In New York City - InsideSportsMetro Boomin Linked Up With Paul Pierce Courtside At The NBA Finals937
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston CelticsSportsNBA Finals Prediction: Can The Mavericks Knock Off The Super Team Celtics?2.1K