Ella Mai & Jayson Tatum Spark Pregnancy Rumors During NBA Championship Party

Fans couldn't help but notice the bump under Ella Mai's Celtics jersey.

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum have been rumored to be an item for months at this point. Overall, the two have been spotted on dates, and Mai has even been around for some Boston Celtics games. Of course, the Celtics have been in the NBA Finals, and Tatum has been a focal point of the team. Although he didn't win Finals MVP on Monday night, he still walked away with an NBA Championship. It is a massive accomplishment, and Ella Mai was there to celebrate with him.

In fact, the Celtics were out at a club in Boston where they got to celebrate the big win. The Shade Room shared a video of the celebration, and Mai could be seen wearing a Celtics jersey. However, fans immediately noticed the bump under the jersey. As you can imagine, this subsequently led to pregnancy rumors. While Mai nor Tatum have confirmed such rumors, some fans believe that this is a very obvious confirmation that they are about to have a child.

Ella Mai Appears To Have A Baby Bump

For now, fans should probably just let Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum be the ones to make any such announcements. Besides, today is not the day to be concerned with pregnancy rumors. Instead, Tatum should be celebrating his NBA title. He will likely be with his teammates for the next few days, and he will also be present for the Celtics parade which is going to be an incredible celebration. Only time will tell whether or not Mai joins him for that.