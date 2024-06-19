Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum's Pregnancy Rumors Have The Internet Shook

Talk about a power couple.

The Boston Celtics are the NBA Champions of 2024. It's a truth that lots of fans are reluctant to embrace. Most Celtics haters have resorted to mocking Jayson Tatum, and his tendency to copy the iconic quotes of his predecessors. The thing that shocked everybody, though, hater or not, were the photos of Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai. The two were seen celebrating the title together, and it looked as though the R&B singer was pregnant with Tatum's child. Social media didn't know to react.

Ella Mai was seen in various photos and videos alongside her boyfriend, and it does appear as though she's expecting. The R&B singer has not confirmed or denied these rumors, nor has Tatum. The two celebrities have been dating since 2019, but the lack of information about their personal lives should come as no surprise.

Ella Mai Has Not Confirmed The Pregnancy Rumors

Neither party has confirmed that they're in a relationship, despite the fact that they've been at each other's side for five years. Ella Mai was asked point blank whether she was with Tatum during a 2022 appearance on The Breakfast Club. She refused to clarify. "I’m a basketball fan definitely," she told the hosts. "But you know I’m not one to talk about my dating life."

The reaction to Mai's alleged pregnancy was split between surprise and happiness. Twitter users were happy for the singer, even if they were irate over Tatum being an NBA champion. There was also plenty of "Boo'd Up" jokes, as one would expect from any social media interaction involving the "Boo'd Up" singer.

Ella Mai's Alleged Pregnancy With Tatum Shocked Fans

Some users even praised Ella Mai for keeping her personal life private. "The way Ella Mai be out the way and to herself," one user noted. "Is why I’m glad to see folks like her and other artists/celebrities that keep they stuff private getting to peacefully enjoy their relationship and making families."

Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions to Ella Mai's alleged pregnancy. Do you believe the rumors? Are you happy for the singer and Jayson Tatum? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.