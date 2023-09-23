Jayson Tatum And Ella Mai Shine Together At Marcus Smart Wedding

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai were all smiles are the recent wedding of Tatum's former teammate, Marcus Smart. Tatum rocked a sharp mint pinstripe suit while Mai was radiant in a chartreuse gown with a plunging neckline. The couple has been together since October 2020 and their pandemic romance has persisted ever since. While they kept things under wraps, Mai let things slip when she posted a TikTok from Tatum's home during the 2021 offseason. They stepped out in public together for the first time in July 2022 at Michael Rubin's 4th of July White Party.

However, the couple was in California this past weekend to attend Marcus Smart's wedding. Smart and Tatum were Celtics teammates for six seasons between 2017 and 2023. However, Smart was traded this offseason as part of the deal that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston. After Smart's trade, Tatum only had good things to say about his ex-teammate. "He's gonna love it, and the fans are gonna love him, the city is gonna love him. Sad to see him go, but happy for him to get a new start and excited to see what he does. They're getting a leader. They're getting a guy who's a winner, who's been to the playoffs every year. We've been to the Finals together obviously, so he knows what it takes to get there. Obviously extremely talented, the best defender in the league. He's just a guy that you love to have on your team."

Tatum Links Up With Sexyy Red

Elsewhere, Tatum recently linked up with another Missourian. Tatum was born and raised in St. Louis and attended high school in Creve Coeur. However, he went out of state for college, committing to Duke and Coach K. Last month, Tatum was pictured kicking it with Sexyy Red, a product of St. Louis herself. Red posted an image of her hanging with Tatum on her Instagram, adding the caption "St. Louis sht man" along with a blood drop emoji. Tatum appeared dressed very casually in jeans and a Kobe-Jordan shirt. Meanwhile, Red has donned a blonde wig and was wearing a revealing purple outfit. Something was written across the ass of her shorts. However, only the word "Daddy" is clearly visible in the picture.

The internet had a lot of fun with the image, especially in roasting Tatum's somewhat awkward stance. "Tatum scared to grab them cheeks 😂," one person noted. "That boy fist sweating😭 Didn't even open his hand up. Everyone looks like a fan next to you😂," added another. Meanwhile, other commenters referenced Red's alleged relationship with Drake. "Not sure DRAKE will be happy with u taking pic with that dawg," warned one individual.

