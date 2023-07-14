The city of Boston loves their sports teams and there may be none that they love more than the Celtics. So the Celtics super-star Jayson Tatum gets quite a bit of love wherever he goes. Sometimes that can get a bit over the top. For example, Drake brought out Tatum during a recent show in Boston and the crowd went absolutely wild. One member of the packed audience at the show went a little bit too wild. In a video posted by TMZ Sports a girl in the crowd gets so hyped that she falls forward down the stairs and face-plants hard.

Not everyone in the arena was shocked by Tatum’s prescence. A select few got to see Drake enter the show with the NBA-Superstar’s escort through the crowd. That probably could have prevented this particular fan from taking a nasty spill as her surprise seemed to contribute to her tumble. It’s another moment on what has been an extremely memorable “It’s All A Blur” tour so far. The opening night kicked off with Drake being hit in the arm by a phone while performing. The was the most recent in a series of events where fans threw stuff on stage at artists.

Woman Face-Plants At Drake Concert

Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” has been pretty eventful so far. Both artists have turned heads for some of their particularly NSFW tour visuals. While 21 Savage’s made since within the context of his hit song “Peaches & Eggplants” Drake’s was much stranger.

The pair are touring in support of their collaborative album from last year Her Loss. The record has proven to have a good bit of longevity into 2023. Earlier this week Billboard released a report on the most popular songs and albums of the first half of 2023. Alongside some other rap albums from last year like Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, Her Loss made the list of the most listened to albums of 2023 so far. What do you think of the girl face-planting when Drake brought out Jayson Tatum? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake’s Dad Reports Disturbing Phone Calls, Cops Investigate

[Via]