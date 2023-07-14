While Drake is rapping up a storm on his North American tour, his father, Dennis Graham, is now amid a police investigation. Dennis alerted the authorities to come to his house after he received a few disturbing phone calls late Wednesday night. According to TMZ, authorities say Graham got two phone calls and a litany of texts in the span of 15 minutes. The unidentifiable person on the other end of the line was rambling about Freemasonry, as well as identifying Dennis as Drake’s dad.

That last detail is what prompted the cops to come out to Dennis Graham’s residence. LAPD made their way out there to record an annoying phone calls report, though the incident is still under investigation. There are no apparent leads as to who the caller/texter was or what their motive was in harassing Drake’s dad.

Being Drake’s Dad Has Its Highs & Lows

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Drake (C) takes a shot of Virginia Black Whiskey to celebrate winning the Billboard Artist of the Year Award at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Virginia Black)

There are ups and downs with being the parent of an uber-famous hip-hop icon. Drake gave his dad a Bentley as a Father’s Day present in June, so there are definitely perks to the clout. But when you get someone who invades your privacy and makes you feel uncomfortable in your own home, that’s the other side of good fortune. As for Dennis Graham, he will hopefully recover from this event and move forward with a feeling of security. The police investigation is ongoing.

In other Drake news, he’s still pumping out music and live concerts. He recently promised some “Old Drake” on his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. And while he is one of the most prolific music artists in history, some people don’t enjoy his continual output. He clapped back, saying he found it odd when rappers took four or five years between projects. (This might’ve been a slight dig at another high-end hip-hop legend, Kendrick Lamar.) Drake also painted his nails a few weeks back, prompting an unnecessary outrage about the peculiar fashion choice.

