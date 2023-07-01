Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour comes with a nightly news dump pretty much every time he goes on stage. The massive tour is barely underway and there are already dozens of memorable happenings and even more memorable tour visuals. Last night he and 21 Savage hit Boston for the most recent stop. While there Drake linked up with somebody that the city already knows pretty well. According to HipHop DX Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum helped introduce the crowd to Drake and walked him through the crowd on-stage. As you’d expect, this went over pretty well with the fans. Tatum has led the Celtics to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals and last year brought them within a few games of a championship.

Drake is no stranger to hanging out with some of the biggest NBA stars either. He is notoriously a fan of his hometown Toronto Raptors. When the team won a title in 2019 against the Golden State Warriors, Drake was there all the way. While the team hasn’t been quite as good in the years since that hasn’t stopped him showing up in support. Numerous Raptors games have gone on with Drake sitting courtside over the past few years.

Drake Gets Hometown Help From Jayson Tatum

One thing Drake probably didn’t expect to become a recurring theme of the “It’s All A Blur” tour is fans throwing things on stage. On the tour’s opening night he found himself getting hit in the arm by a phone while performing. A few night later a fan took it upon themselves to throw their bra on stage, which Drake was much more amused by.

There have also been some visuals on tour that have gotten fans attention. Both Drake and 21 Savage have presented some NSFW content that spread around the internet afterwards. He’s also displayed some things that made fans think he was trying to start beef with Childish Gambino or Kendrick Lamar. What do you think about Drake bringing Jayson Tatum along with him to his concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

