Drake recently kicked off his “It’s All A Blur” tour, starting with a stop in Chicago. The rapper is set to continue the tour in Boston tonight, at TD Garden. His fans in the north-east were determined to secure their spots for the “God’s Plan” rapper’s show, lining up bright and early today. According to a Tweet by Only In Boston, several fans were spotted lining up at six in the morning, eager to receive GA wristbands that wouldn’t be handed out until two hours later.

The “It’s All A Blur” tour is set to feature over 50 stops across the U.S. and Canada. Drake is also joined by his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage. He was hit by a fan’s phone at his first tour stop, as well as bras, shoes, and more. He also recently took on Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, paying a hefty price for performing overtime. According to reports, Drake was fined roughly $230K for taking his set beyond its scheduled time. Clearly, the artist wants to ensure that his fans are getting what they paid for. “I don’t give a f***,” he told the audience, “We’re doing this whole song, let’s go.”

Drake’s Boston Fans Wait For Wristbands

The line at 6AM this morning outside North Station for people trying to be the first to get access to the GA Floor section of the Drake concert tonight through numbered wristbands given out starting at 8AM. pic.twitter.com/06zrBqXBS4 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 12, 2023

Drake’s Boston fans aren’t the only ones going above and beyond for the rapper. Earlier this week, it was reported that a fan in his crowd started crying while performed “Jungle” at a recent performance. “Why are you crying already? The show just started!,” he asked his emotional supporter.

When Drake kicked off his tour in Chicago, some of the visuals he was accompanied by got fans talking. “The Overrated And Over Awarded Hit Song ‘This Is America’ Was Originally A Drake Diss Record,” flashed across screens at the performance. Previously, Childish Gambino had admitted this fact during an interview. The visuals got Twitter users debating who the better artist is between Drake and Childish Gambino. It’s clear that the tour has managed to stir up his dedicated fanbase, which is likely continue tonight in Boston.

