Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Sav has been an absolute event to witness, whether for the performances themselves or the news that sprouted as a result. Still, it seems like some fans still have a pretty hard time even believing what they see in front of them, with one fan in particular getting noticed for it. Moreover, as a fan was apparently in tears during the 6 God’s performance of his track “Jungle,” he pointed them out to the crowd. “Why are you crying already? The show just started!” the rapper told the fan with a laugh.

Unfortunately, other fan interactions during this tour ranged from sweet to pretty disruptive and downright dangerous. Sure, an attendee ran out to hug Drake’s Slaughter Gang compatriot as the Atlanta trapper made his way through the crowd. On the other hand, some people pelted the Canadian superstar with bras, shoes, and much more during their recent Detroit stop. In fact, this followed an instance where someone threw a phone at him on stage, which could’ve been much nastier. While they are two incredibly beloved fan favorites in hip-hop, it doesn’t warrant them potentially getting hurt while they’re just trying to do their job.

Drake Comforts Crying Fan

In other news, it seems like neither artist really has a huge problem with that, as they went over their curfew for their Detroit show. Not only that, but their extended stage time actually cost Drake and 21 about $230K in fines, with restrictions of $10K per every extra minute they spent performing. Of course, the 36-year-old and 21 have pretty deep pockets at this point, so they can afford the minutes. Still, it’s a wild sight to see amid an era during which a lot of shows and festival sets cut artists short due to strict timing regulations.

Meanwhile, there are about 50 or so more shows to go, which will surely boast plenty of highlights. Whether it’s for their stage antics or how they please fans with their performances and setlist, this is definitely one of the summer tours of note. If you have a chance to see it in North America, we’d recommend you look for resale tickets if your city (probably) sold out. Regardless, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

