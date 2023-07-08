21 Savage and Drake are currently stunning North America on their “It’s All A Blur” tour, which just kicked off in Chicago. Of course, everyone with a ticket is incredibly excited to see these two stars live, and that translated into some wholesome entrance antics. Moreover, as the Atlanta trap artist made his way to the stage, walking through fans in the crowd, one diehard in particular shot her shot. When the camera moved past 21, a girl ran to him for a hug, and the rapper smiled in response, even moving his arm a little bit as if to reach out and return the favor. But that moment lasted for half a second, as his security guard gently pushed her away.

Many might see this as odd, but it was actually kind of a wholesome and harmless interaction, at least in execution. We don’t know how much 21 Savage appreciates interactions like those, but based on his reaction, he’s always down to receive some love and give it back, as well. With a setlist as stacked as this tour’s, it’s no wonder that so many fans scream every lyric and are ecstatic to witness it in person. 21 played classics like “Red Opps,” new hits like his feature on “Peaches & Eggplants,” and all-time bangers like “Don’t Come Out The House” in addition to a few songs with Drake.

21 Savage’s Fan Interaction

Speaking of his Drizzy collabs, apparently 21 Savage isn’t that big of a fan of memes surrounding “Rich Flex.” For those who forgot, the Her Loss cut lit the Internet up with Drake’s lines about asking 21 to do something for him. While on tour, as the Canadian superstar sings that hook, the “Umbrella” MC shakes his head and laughs in disbelief. If he’s tired of it, he’s got bad news ahead of him, or rather, over 50 more shows to go.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old creative also takes a lot of time away from his superstardom to be with his community. For example, he hosted a children’s basketball camp in Atlanta for Father’s Day weekend, teaching them to play. His Leading By Example Foundation brought the event to life with other professional hoopers. For more news and the latest updates on 21 Savage, log back into HNHH.

