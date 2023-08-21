Drake Shares Wholesome Moment With Fan As He Walks Out On Tour

The two had a heart-to-heart, and didn’t even need to exchange any words to do so.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
As one of the biggest artists in the world, many might think that Drake is too far removed from the everyday world to relate to his massive fanbase. Still, he’s proven time and time again that he’s very grateful for the support they show him. As such, the 6 God will often take the time to thank his fans, greet them, or gift them with amazing experiences or one-on-one moments. For example, he popped out to say hello to a group of fans waiting overnight to get wristbands to one of his “It’s All A Blur” tour stops with 21 S*vage. In addition, there’s all the viral moments, interaction antics, and more that he gets up to within the venue doors.

For example, a recent clip shows Drake walking out through the stands, making his way to the stage to start his show with “Champagne Poetry.” Moreover, a fan captured a moment where they saw Drizzy approach them down the stairs, and they shot their shot. In the clip, you can see the fan give him what looks like a piece of paper, and the 36-year-old raises it as a “thank you.” What’s more is that, when the fan outstretched their hand with their fingers forming half a heart symbol, he completed it by putting his hand up to theirs.

Drake’s (Figurative) Heart-To-Heart With A Fan

As small as this moment may be, it means a lot to fans who never in a million years would’ve thought they’d have such a moment with a superstar. Not only that, but clips like these make us think of all the wholesome moments that Drake must’ve had with fans that didn’t go viral online. Sure, not all of them will be positive, but with the OVO mogul’s fame in mind, you’ve got to take those Ls when they come up. After all, neither haters nor superfans ever stopped the wide majority of show attendees from having a great time.

Meanwhile, you might’ve noticed that stories like these are popping up pretty much every time the “Search & Rescue” MC and 21 Sav hit another tour stop. That speaks to not just the interest in them, but their commitment to showing as many people some genuinely special moments as possible. As such, don’t expect them to slow down anytime soon. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

