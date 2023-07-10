Fans at Drake’s latest stop on the It’s All a Blur Tour pelted the rapper with bras, shoes, and other personal belongings while on stage. The Toronto rapper was performing at Little Caesars Area in Detroit on both Saturday (July 8) and Sunday (July 9).

“Oh shit!” he said when one item flew at him. “This not what we wanna see, a big-ass shoe. This what I need you to do, Detroit, this what I need to you do, please, for me. I’m so grateful to be back in this building with you after all this time that we had to sit in the crib, right? Please stop throwing bras up here, I can’t — I feel like I’m on clean-up duty tonight… titty clean-up duty. This is cr*zy.”

Drake Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

It’s not the first time Drake has dealt with fans bombarding him with bras. In Chicago, last week, he deal with the same issue. “Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here,” he said while inspecting one of the undergarments at the time. “Damn, shit. Some knocks — who’s is this by the way? This yours? 38DD, never let me down before. Nasty. Let’s see what we working with. Who threw this? That’s you. It looks like you threw this — 36DD — some knocks, I’m not gonna lie. By the way, we don’t discriminate, though. Shout out to the girls with the small titties. Shoutout to the girls with little booties, big booties, you know? All races, all faces, all places. Thank you. Yeah, this is worth it. It’s like eating in.”

Drake Dodges Fans’ Belongings

Drake gets bombarded wiith Bras and more on stage in Detroit pic.twitter.com/iLpXEeLqJk — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 9, 2023

Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour comes ahead of the release of his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. Elsewhere during one of his Detroit shows, Drake revealed to the audience that Nicki Minaj will make an appearance on the project.

