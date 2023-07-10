Drake knows how to put on a show and he won’t let exterior factors, such as a curfew, from providing his fans with an incredible performance. With the launch of the It’s All A Blur tour, the Canadian rapper made a stop in Detroit for the second city on his North American run. While he and 21 Savage stunned the audience with performances of fan favorites, it appears as though they were running over time for whatever reason. Still, Drizzy ensured that his fans got their money worth, especially after shelling out hundreds of dollars to see him perform.

Just when Drake and 21 Savage got into the thick of their set together in Detroit, the “Search & Rescue” star confirmed that they went over the time restrictions. In fact, he revealed that it costs roughly $10,000 per minute beyond the city’s curfew. Still, the rapper didn’t sweat and opted to pay the fine rather than cut the performance short for his fans. According to All Hip Hop, Drake ultimately racked up a 6-figure fine.

Drake Exceeds Detroit Curfew

Drake says he paid a fee after performing past the venues curfew in Detroit pic.twitter.com/Q1AVkZi5ZJ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 10, 2023

As the rapper stood in front of the audience in a red apron, alongside 21, he made it clear that the reported $230K fine that he had to cough up was pocket change to him. “It’s $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew,” he told the audience. “I don’t give a f***. We’re doing this whole song, let’s go,” he added to a sea of applause from his Detroit fans. Concertgoers claimed that Drake performed for roughly 23 minutes after the curfew, which would amount to nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

Clearly, Drake’s love for Detroit is strong. The Canadian rapper’s performance in Motor City included a few updates on his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs. Drake confirmed a collaboration with Nicki Minaj would appear on the tracklist and he revealed that the project is currently in the mixing stages. Although it’s not clear when the project might hit DSPs, it seems as though Drake is still putting in work while he’s on the road.

