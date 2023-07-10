Drake launched the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage last week but it appears that he’s still cheffing up new music ahead of the release of his forthcoming album. In the weeks leading up to his latest North American venture, the Canadian rapper released a poetry book (that he got Instagram models to review for Complex) and confirmed that he would be releasing a brand new album titled, For All The Dogs. As of yet, the project doesn’t have a release date but Drizzy confirmed on the first night of his tour that it’s coming soon.

Hopefully, the project see the light of day before the end of the summer. Until he confirms a release date, he shared a few teasers in the form of Instagram captions. This morning, the rapper shared some bars that we hope could appear on his upcoming effort. “alone isn’t lonely to me it’s becoming my idea of world peace (in my world at least),” he wrote. “with that being honestly said I still keep a chrome piece & an iced ear to the streets, and my names still on the lease so be remorseful at the very least.”

Drake Teases Bars

The Toronto artist hasn’t shared some information surrounding his upcoming project. However, he’s left a few hints of what to expect. Earlier this year, the rapper unleashed his single, “Search & Rescue,” which he first debuted on his OVO Sound’s Table For One show. A week later, he debuted the long-awaited collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert titled, “At The Gates.” Most recently, he confirmed on stage that Nicki Minaj would appear on his forthcoming project.

For All The Dogs will mark Drake’s fourth project since 2021. The rapper kicked off a trilogy that began with Certified Lover Boy, followed by Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022 before releasing Her Loss with 21 Savage. In Chicago, Drake explained that he wanted to provide fans with new music for the summer, which many believed to be a shot at his contemporaries, namely Kendrick Lamar. “People like to complain about how much music I put out,” the rapper explained. “I don’t know about these guys that go away for 3,4,5 years that wanna chill out and all that. That’s not me.”

