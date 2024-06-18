Jayson Tatum Attempts To Recreate Iconic Kobe Bryant Championship Photo Much To The Dismay Of NBA Fans

Jayson Tatum was rightfully excited about his achievement.

Tatum's attempted photo op led to plenty of eye rolls and jokes on social media. "Bro so corny you’re not kobe," one person wrote. "Bro tryin his hardest not to do the Kobe pic," said another. Meanwhile, others commented on the quality of the playoff series, saying "Most boring finals of the past 10 years." Needless to say, only people in Boston are happy with this title run. Everyone else is already looking forward to what next season has in store.

After winning the NBA title, Tatum took to the locker room to celebrate with his teammates. Many fans were waiting to see if Tatum would invoke the previous actions of Kobe Bryant, who infamous took a downtrodden photo with the Larry O'Brien trophy. Tatum is a massive Kobe fan, and NBA viewers knew the Celtics star was going to do something similar. Well, those predictions came true, and you can see the results down below.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics won the NBA championship last night. Overall, their series against the Dallas Mavericks wasn't very competitive. None of the games were close, and the Mavericks were very clearly an inferior opponent. Although the Mavericks put up a fight in Game 4, they were awful in Game 5. The Celtics essentially walked to an NBA championship, only losing three games en route to their big win. It was impressive, and it was capped off by Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.

