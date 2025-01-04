Ella Mai Sternly Shields Her Baby Boy's Face From Broadcast Cameras At Celtics Game

She wants to maintain her child's privacy.

Ella Mai may be a famous musician, but that doesn't mean that everyone has the right to spread her personal life all over a big screen or on social media. Moreover, she recently went viral thanks to her appearance at a recent Boston Celtics game, the team of her NBA superstar boo Jayson Tatum. When the broadcast cameras for the Jumbotron cut to the 3 artist and her son with Tatum, she outstretched her arm to cover the little one's face, and she seemed visibly annoyed by having to do so. Some fans in the comments section of the Instagram post below even theorized that her frustrated expression indicates that she probably asked the team to not do that, and they did it anyway.

That's just a theory, though, so take it with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, this Ella Mai moment caused a debate around whether celebrities are right to attempt to maintain their privacy in public settings, with many fans drawing a line between attending big gatherings like NBA games and allowing others to post your baby boy online or plaster his face on a massive screen. The "One Bad Decision" singer might've learned the hard way that's it's a very tough task to balance.

Ella Mai Covers Her Son's Face During Celtics Game

Despite this struggle, it's still heartening to see Ella Mai support Jayson Tatum with their son, as we remember how shocked and excited fans were when their pregnancy rumors first emerged back in June of last year. This followed the Boston Celtics' victorious run as the 2024 NBA champions, so a lot of this base was already fired up and in a celebratory mood. Now that said celebration shifted to their new journey as parents, hopefully they can avoid more invasive situations like this Jumbotron incident in teh future.

Meanwhile, we just wish all the best for Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum, whose power couple status also exacerbates and amplifies this interest in their personal lives. Maybe 2025 will become an even more difficult year in this regard – especially if the Boston Celtics pull off a repeat ring – but we hope that the media will learn to hold back a little bit when their subjects of interest ask for privacy.

