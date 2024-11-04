Ella Mai Stuns Her Fans With Celebratory "3" EP

At the start of her career in the latter half of the 2010's decade, London, England act Ella Mai was one of the trendiest R&B voices. She went viral for singles such as "Boo'd Up" and "Trip," with the latter famously being remixed by Jacquees. However, she sort of faded a bit and stepped out of the limelight. She did lay down some features sporadically after 2018 for Chris Brown , Lil Durk , Wizkid , and most recently for Mustard's Faith Of A Mustard Seed. But she's been slowly working her way back in terms of her solo catalog. In 2022 she reappeared with her sophomore LP Heart On My Sleeve and then put out a deluxe almost a year later. Despite this, she's been making more news for her relationship with Boston Celtics superstar and NBA champion boyfriend, Jayson Tatum.

They have stirred up pregnancy rumors and even matching "3" tattoos right behind their ears. Ironically, that ink has even more weight to it now, as 3 is the title of Ella Mai's surprise EP. Fans have been running with theories that the lyrics on this three-song package are all references to their relationship (via Uproxx). The name of the EP certainly bolsters those beliefs as it could be a call back to the tattoo we just mentioned. While the speculation about their mysterious relationship is entertaining, a concrete reason as to why this EP is here is because Mai just turned 30! This is certainly a great way to celebrate the big day (November 3) and she felt there wasn't a better time to drop. "My 30th birthday gift to you all ♏️

3 songs. November 3rd. One of my favourite numbers. I've missed you all, three times over ❤️," she adorably wrote on IG. Check out 3 with the DSP links below and let us know what you think below.