Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” New On-Foot Images

We're still waiting on a release date for this pair.

The Nike Dunk Low is gearing up for Halloween with its upcoming "Halloween" colorway, and on-foot photos have been revealed. This release features a black cracked leather base with yellow cracked leather overlays, creating a bold contrast that adds to the eerie, worn look of the design. One standout detail is the black skull graphic on the toebox, perfectly fitting the spooky Halloween theme and giving the sneaker a unique edge. The yellow accents further enhance the shoe's haunting appeal, making it a standout for the spooky season.

The "Halloween" Nike Dunk Low is set to be a favorite among sneakerheads, combining the classic Dunk Low silhouette with festive details. The cracked leather and skull accents make it a must-have for fans of Halloween-themed releases. With its bold design and distinctive touches, this pair is sure to turn heads when it drops later this season. Its release is highly anticipated, with many eager to add this Halloween-themed pair to their collections.

"Halloween" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers come with a yellow rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the uppers consist of a black cracked leather base, with bright yellow cracked leather overlays giving them a distressed appearance. Further, the toebox features a black skull, adding a spooky touch. Lastly, Nike logos on the tongues and heels complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” will be released this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

