Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” New On-Foot Images

We're still waiting on a release date for this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Halloween" will be released this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

The "Halloween" Nike Dunk Low is set to be a favorite among sneakerheads, combining the classic Dunk Low silhouette with festive details . The cracked leather and skull accents make it a must-have for fans of Halloween-themed releases. With its bold design and distinctive touches, this pair is sure to turn heads when it drops later this season. Its release is highly anticipated, with many eager to add this Halloween-themed pair to their collections.

