Nike Adds A New Dunk Low To It's "Halloween" Lineup

The toebox is what makes this pair really stand out.

The Nike Dunk Low is gearing up for Halloween with its upcoming "Halloween" colorway, and official images are now out. This release features a black cracked leather base with yellow cracked leather overlays, creating a bold contrast that enhances the eerie, worn look of the design. A standout detail is the black skull graphic on the toebox, perfectly fitting the spooky Halloween theme and giving the sneaker a unique edge. The yellow accents further amplify the shoe's haunting appeal, making it a standout for the spooky season.

The "Halloween" Nike Dunk Low is poised to be a favorite among sneakerheads, combining the classic Dunk Low silhouette with festive details. The cracked leather and skull accents make it a must-have for fans of Halloween-themed releases. With its striking design and distinctive touches, this pair is sure to turn heads when it drops later this season. Its release is highly anticipated, with many eager to add this Halloween-themed pair to their collections.

"Halloween" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and a black midsole. Additionally, the uppers are made of a black cracked leather base, with vibrant yellow cracked leather overlays providing a worn look. Furthermore, the toebox displays a black skull, adding a creepy touch. Finally, Nike logos on the tongues and heels finish off the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” will be released on October 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

