The Release of the Air Jordan 10 "Steel" Colorway Has Been Delayed

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" will return in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop.

This sneaker promises a comfortable and supportive fit, making it ideal for both on-court performance and casual wear. The midsole offers excellent cushioning, ensuring comfort with every step. The outsole features a series of stripes, each representing Michael Jordan 's early career achievements, staying true to the original. This upcoming release is sure to captivate both new sneaker enthusiasts and longtime Jordan fans. The Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" is more than just a sneaker; it's a piece of basketball history. As its release date approaches, excitement continues to build.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.