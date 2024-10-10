The Release of the Air Jordan 10 "Steel" Colorway Has Been Delayed

The Air Jordan 10 OG is set for a highly anticipated return in the "Steel" colorway, but its release has been delayed to the fall of 2025. This sneaker pays tribute to the original 1994 design, incorporating a few modern updates. It features a crisp white leather upper, providing a clean and classic look. Black and light steel grey accents create a striking contrast against the white base. The "Steel" colorway maintains the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 10 OG, with black leather details enhancing the sleek design and light steel grey adding a subtle touch. The iconic checkerboard pattern on the inner lining adds a nostalgic element for longtime fans.
This sneaker promises a comfortable and supportive fit, making it ideal for both on-court performance and casual wear. The midsole offers excellent cushioning, ensuring comfort with every step. The outsole features a series of stripes, each representing Michael Jordan's early career achievements, staying true to the original. This upcoming release is sure to captivate both new sneaker enthusiasts and longtime Jordan fans. The Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" is more than just a sneaker; it's a piece of basketball history. As its release date approaches, excitement continues to build.
"Steel" Air Jordan 10 OG
The sneakers feature the classic Jordan 10 alternating sole in black and steel grey. The majority of the design includes a white midsole and white leather uppers. Grey leather accents the top section, paired with black laces and grey eyelets. Jordan branding appears on the tongues, while a black Jumpman logo decorates the heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" will return in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop.
