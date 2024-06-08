Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Returning Next Year: First Look

The original dropped in 1994, and we're getting it back next year.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" will return on June 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop.

The sneakers feature the classic AJ10 alternating sole, with black and steel grey. Also, a white midsole and white leather uppers construct the bulk of these shoes. Further, grey leather is featured up top with with black laces and grey supports. Jordan branding is located on the tongues and a black Jumpman is on the heels.

The Air Jordan 10 OG is making a highly anticipated return in the "Steel" colorway next year. This release pays homage to the original 1994 design with some modern updates. The sneaker features a crisp white leather upper, offering a clean and classic look. Black and light steel grey accents complement the white, creating a striking contrast. The "Steel" colorway maintains the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 10 OG. Black leather details enhance the sleek design, while the light steel grey adds a subtle yet stylish touch. The iconic checkerboard pattern on the inner lining remains, adding a nostalgic element for longtime fans.

