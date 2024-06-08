Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Returning Next Year: First Look

The Air Jordan 10 OG is making a highly anticipated return in the "Steel" colorway next year. This release pays homage to the original 1994 design with some modern updates. The sneaker features a crisp white leather upper, offering a clean and classic look. Black and light steel grey accents complement the white, creating a striking contrast. The "Steel" colorway maintains the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 10 OG. Black leather details enhance the sleek design, while the light steel grey adds a subtle yet stylish touch. The iconic checkerboard pattern on the inner lining remains, adding a nostalgic element for longtime fans.
It boasts a comfortable and supportive fit, ideal for both on-court performance and casual wear. The shoe's midsole provides excellent cushioning, ensuring comfort with every step. The outsole features a series of stripes, each highlighting Michael Jordan's early career achievements, staying true to the original. This upcoming release is set to captivate both new sneaker enthusiasts and longtime Jordan fans. The Air Jordan 10 OG "Steel" is more than just a sneaker; it's a piece of basketball history. As its release date approaches, excitement continues to build.
"Steel" Air Jordan 10 OG
The sneakers feature the classic AJ10 alternating sole, with black and steel grey. Also, a white midsole and white leather uppers construct the bulk of these shoes. Further, grey leather is featured up top with with black laces and grey supports. Jordan branding is located on the tongues and a black Jumpman is on the heels.
Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” will return on June 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will likely be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
