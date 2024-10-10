The Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” Release Has Been Cancelled

BYBen Atkinson111 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sad news for sneakerheads looking forward to this release.

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 was set to make waves with its upcoming "Royal" colorway, featuring a sleek black base accented by striking royal blue overlays. This classic silhouette has continued to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and undeniable style. With its low-top profile and iconic color blocking, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 offered a fresh take on a beloved classic. The "Royal" colorway was intended to pay homage to the rich heritage of the Air Jordan line. It draws inspiration from the iconic "Royal" color scheme seen on previous Jordan models.

Constructed with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 promised both style and performance. The black leather base provided durability and support, while the royal blue overlays added a pop of color and dimension to the design. This sneaker was a true testament to the legacy of Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan line. However, the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 "Royal" colorway has been canceled, leaving sneakerheads around the world disappointed and eager for future releases.

Read More: Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 4 Takes On A “Hyper Royal” Colorway

"Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low ’85

Image via Sneaker Files and zsneakerheadz

The sneakers have a bright blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Black leather makes up the base layer of the uppers, and the sneakers include royal leather overlays. Additionally, a royal Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides. Black laces and a black tongue maintain the overall theme of the sneakers. Royal Nike branding appears on the tongue, matching the leather. Lastly, the heels showcase the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in black.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: This Air Jordan 4 RM Goes Black And Yellow New “Bruce Lee” Colorway

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...