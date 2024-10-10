The Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” Release Has Been Cancelled

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 was set to make waves with its upcoming "Royal" colorway, featuring a sleek black base accented by striking royal blue overlays. This classic silhouette has continued to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and undeniable style. With its low-top profile and iconic color blocking, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 offered a fresh take on a beloved classic. The "Royal" colorway was intended to pay homage to the rich heritage of the Air Jordan line. It draws inspiration from the iconic "Royal" color scheme seen on previous Jordan models.
Constructed with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 promised both style and performance. The black leather base provided durability and support, while the royal blue overlays added a pop of color and dimension to the design. This sneaker was a true testament to the legacy of Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan line. However, the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 "Royal" colorway has been canceled, leaving sneakerheads around the world disappointed and eager for future releases.
"Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low ’85
The sneakers have a bright blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Black leather makes up the base layer of the uppers, and the sneakers include royal leather overlays. Additionally, a royal Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides. Black laces and a black tongue maintain the overall theme of the sneakers. Royal Nike branding appears on the tongue, matching the leather. Lastly, the heels showcase the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in black.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Royal" release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public.
