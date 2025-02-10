Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” Drops Exclusively In Europe

The Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” is making waves this month, but only in Europe. This exclusive release pays homage to the classic “Royal” colorway while staying true to the original 1985 design. Featuring a premium black leather upper, it contrasts beautifully with bold royal blue accents. The smooth leather overlays, Swoosh, and toebox all shine in this striking blue shade. Nike ensures authenticity with this drop, maintaining the shape and structure of the OG Jordan 1 Low. A crisp white midsole balances the dark tones, while the blue outsole ties the entire look together. Classic black laces and the signature Wings logo on the heel add to its heritage appeal.

Every detail mirrors the legendary 1985 silhouette, making this release a must-have for collectors. Unfortunately, sneakerheads in the U.S. won’t have a chance to grab these in stores. The “Royal” AJ1 Low ‘85 will be exclusive to Europe, with no stateside release planned. This limited availability will likely make them even more desirable. Fans outside of Europe may have to rely on resale platforms to secure a pair. With its vintage shape, premium materials, and timeless color blocking, the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” is a standout release. European sneakerheads should be ready because these won’t last long.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal”

The sneakers boast a bold blue rubber outsole paired with a clean white midsole. The upper features a black leather base, highlighted by striking royal blue leather overlays. A matching royal blue Nike Swoosh runs along the sides, adding a classic touch. Black laces and a black tongue keep the design sleek and cohesive. Royal blue Nike branding on the tongue complements the overlays for a unified look. Lastly, the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo appears on the heel in black, staying true to the heritage of the silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Royal” release will be released on February 22nd, 2025. Also the reatil price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

