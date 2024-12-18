Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Dropping In Another Classic Look: "Royal"

This release is already generating major buzz.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 is set to return in the iconic “Royal” colorway. First released in 1985, this version mirrors the original design that started it all. New in-hand images showcase its sleek and timeless look. Further, the black and royal blue leather combination stands out with a premium finish. Classic details like the Wings logo on the ankle and Nike Swoosh elevate its heritage appeal. The midsole features a clean white finish, creating contrast against the dark uppers. Underfoot, the royal blue outsole adds consistency to the overall design. With a high-cut silhouette, it stays true to the original proportions.

This release continues Jordan Brand’s commitment to delivering retro classics in their most authentic form. While no official release date is confirmed, it’s expected to drop sometime in 2025. The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Royal” will likely carry a premium price tag, reflecting its quality and legacy. Sneakerheads are already buzzing about this anticipated release. Its simple yet bold design ensures it remains a staple for collectors and casual fans alike. Finally, this drop will celebrate a colorway that has stood the test of time, blending nostalgia with modern craftsmanship.

"Royal" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

These sneakers feature a blue rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of smooth black leather, complemented by striking royal leather overlays and a large blue leather Swoosh on the sides. Additionally, Nike Air branding adorns the tongues, while a black Wings logo rests above the Swoosh, completing the timeless design. This sneaker is bound to make a major impact when it drops in this iconic colorway, beloved by sneakerheads for years.