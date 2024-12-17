Detailed Photos Emerge Of The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers”

Get ready for Mamba Day 2025.

Detailed photos of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" are here, giving fans a closer look at this striking design. The sneaker pays tribute to the Los Angeles Dodgers with a bold red, white, and blue color scheme. Its primarily blue upper features crisp white and vivid red accents, creating a clean and patriotic look. A standout detail is the baseball-inspired stitching on the tongue, honoring Kobe Bryant’s love for the sport. Known for its superior cushioning and support, the Kobe 6 Protro remains a go-to choice for athletes. This "Dodgers" colorway blends performance and tribute, making it appealing to basketball and baseball enthusiasts alike.

Set to release in April 2025, excitement around this drop is growing fast. While the retail version may see slight changes from the player-exclusive model, the essential design elements remain intact. The detailed photos highlight the craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines this release. From the vibrant Dodgers-themed accents to its functional build, the Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" is a standout addition to the Protro lineup. This sneaker not only honors Kobe’s legacy but also celebrates his connection to baseball. Fans are eagerly counting down the days for this highly anticipated release.

"Dodgers" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers showcase a blue rubber sole with a white Kobe emblem beneath the heel and a crisp white midsole. The uppers consist of blue fabric material, highlighted by a white Nike Swoosh on the sides. Red accents, such as the "8" near the Swoosh and baseball-themed stitching at the top of the tongue, add unique style. Furthermore, Kobe's symbol appears in white on the tongue.