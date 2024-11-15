Release Date Is Set For Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers”

This pair is even more special with the Dodgers' win.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is set to release in a bold "Dodgers" colorway, celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers with red, white, and blue tones. The upper is mainly blue, accented with white and red highlights, giving it a striking, patriotic look. A unique feature is the baseball stitching on the tongue, a nod to the sport. Known for its advanced cushioning and support, the Kobe 6 Protro is a favorite among athletes. The "Dodgers" colorway blends performance with style, making it appealing to both basketball and baseball fans.

We are still awaiting official photos, but a release date is set for later this month. While the public release may differ slightly from the player-exclusive version, it will retain the key design elements. This launch is expected to create a buzz among sneakerheads and sports fans alike. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" is not just a tribute to a baseball team but a reflection of Kobe Bryant’s love for the sport. With impeccable craftsmanship, the shoe promises both durability and comfort. Stay tuned for the drop, as this colorway will undoubtedly be a must-have for collectors.

"Dodgers" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a white Kobe logo beneath the heel and a clean white midsole. The uppers are made of blue material, accented by a white Nike Swoosh on the sides. Red details, including an "8" near the Swoosh and baseball-inspired stitching at the top of the tongue, provide a distinctive flair. Additionally, Kobe’s logo is displayed in white on the tongues.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers” is going to drop on April 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. This release is sure to be a hit with both basketball and baseball fans, so don't miss out on your chance to grab a pair!

