On-Foot Look Surfaces Of Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers”

Celebrating LA with Kobe's signature shoe.

On-foot photos of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" have surfaced, giving fans an up-close look at this bold design. The sneaker celebrates the Los Angeles Dodgers with its striking red, white, and blue color palette. A primarily blue upper is accented by crisp white and vibrant red highlights, creating a patriotic aesthetic. A key detail is the baseball-inspired stitching on the tongue, paying homage to the sport Kobe Bryant deeply admired. Known for its advanced cushioning and support, the Kobe 6 Protro continues to be a top choice for athletes. The "Dodgers" colorway blends performance and tribute seamlessly, appealing to both basketball and baseball fans.

With the release date set for April 2025, anticipation is growing rapidly. While the public version may differ slightly from the player-exclusive model, the core design elements remain consistent. The new on-foot photos highlight the impeccable craftsmanship of this colorway. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" celebrates Kobe Bryant’s connection to baseball while offering the durability and performance the Protro series is known for. The vibrant details and nod to the Dodgers make this edition a standout in the lineup. Excitement builds as fans eagerly await this much-anticipated release.

"Dodgers" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a white Kobe logo under the heel and a clean white midsole. The uppers are made of blue textile material, accented by a white Nike Swoosh on the sides. Red details, including an "8" near the Swoosh and baseball-inspired stitching at the top of the tongue, bring distinctive flair. Additionally, Kobe’s emblem is displayed in white on the tongue.