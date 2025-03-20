Official Look Surfaces Of Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” continues the legacy of one of the most iconic basketball sneakers ever made. This edition reworks the timeless Jordan 1 silhouette with a bold combination of white, deep royal blue, and black, delivering a clean yet striking look. With its blend of premium materials and vintage-inspired touches, the sneaker stays true to the heritage of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe. The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985, revolutionizing basketball footwear. It quickly became a cultural symbol, breaking barriers on and off the court. The Rare Air editions offer subtle yet impactful changes, often experimenting with new textures and colors while preserving the shoe’s DNA.

This “Deep Royal Blue” colorway showcases the balance between old and new, giving sneaker fans a fresh take on a familiar style. The provided images highlight the craftsmanship of the sneaker. From the soft suede collars to the aged midsole, every detail enhances its vintage appeal. Also, the black swoosh features red stitching for a subtle pop of contrast. Blue laces add to the bold color scheme, tying together the deep royal blue overlays and white leather base. This release is sure to appeal to longtime Jordan collectors and new sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” combines smooth white leather with rich blue overlays for a clean, structured look. Aged midsoles give it a vintage feel, while the black swoosh with red stitching adds contrast. Also, soft suede collars bring a premium touch. Blue laces complete the design, matching the deep royal hues. Further, classic Nike branding on the tongue finishes off this bold yet refined sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” will be released on April 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

Image via Nike