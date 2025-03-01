Release Date Set For Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air continues to shake things up with its latest "Deep Royal Blue" colorway. This release offers a fresh take on the timeless Jordan 1 silhouette, blending heritage with a modern design. The Rare Air series has been known for pushing the boundaries, and this new edition keeps that tradition alive. The Air Jordan 1 High has remained a staple in sneaker culture since its 1985 debut. Worn by Michael Jordan in his rookie season, the sneaker quickly became an icon. Over the decades, countless colorways have dropped, each adding a new chapter to the model’s legacy.

The "Deep Royal Blue" stays true to that history while introducing unique elements that set it apart. This pair brings a mix of premium materials, subtle branding tweaks, and a color scheme that demands attention. The "Rare Air" branding and removable patch on the tongue add an extra layer of uniqueness. The official photos showcase just how clean this release is. The blend of classic color-blocking with updated design choices makes it a must-have for Jordan collectors. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the game, the "Deep Royal Blue" Air Jordan 1 Rare Air is a standout addition to the lineup.

Image via Elden Monitors

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air "Deep Royal Blue" features a white leather base with vibrant royal blue overlays. A black Swoosh adds contrast, while vintage-inspired elements like the aged midsole enhance its appeal. The tongue showcases removable "Rare Air" patches, offering customization options. Blue laces complete the look, tying together the bold and nostalgic design. A classic rubber outsole ensures traction and durability.