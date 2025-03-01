An Official Look At Yuto Horigome's Nike SB Dunk Low “Asparagus”

Yuto Horigome has once again teamed up with Nike SB, delivering another standout Dunk Low collaboration. The Olympic gold medalist has steadily built a reputation for blending his skateboarding legacy with sneaker culture. His latest project, the Nike SB Dunk Low “Asparagus,” continues that trend, featuring a unique color scheme inspired by earthy tones. This release further cements Horigome’s growing influence in the sneaker world. Nike SB has long been a staple in the skateboarding community, known for pushing the boundaries of design. Horigome’s “Asparagus” colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic Dunk Low.

The “Asparagus” Dunk Low stands out with its blend of suede textures, deep green overlays, and subtle branding. Whether for skating or casual wear, this sneaker offers versatility with a refined aesthetic. The earthy tones and layered construction make it a must-have for collectors and skaters alike. The official images highlight the sneaker’s details, speckled midsole, and co-branded touches. The Nike SB Dunk Low “Asparagus” captures Horigome’s unique style while maintaining the timeless appeal of the Dunk silhouette. This release is another strong addition to Nike SB’s ever-expanding lineup, and fans will want to keep an eye out for its upcoming launch.

Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low “Asparagus”

Image via Nike

The Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low “Asparagus” features a mix of premium suede and textured overlays in earthy green and beige tones. A dark green Swoosh contrasts against the muted upper, while subtle speckling adds depth to the design. A crisp white midsole balances the colorway, while co-branded logos on the heel and lateral side complete the look. The padded collar and Zoom Air cushioning ensure comfort on and off the board.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome "Asparagus" will be released on April 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike