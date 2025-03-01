The Nike SB Dunk Low "BHM" Returns With A Powerful Story

BY Ben Atkinson 54 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-sb-dunk-low-bhm-sneaker-news
Image via @yankeekicks
The Nike SB Dunk Low "BHM" drops in March, celebrating Black History Month with a vibrant design inspired by African gemstones.

New on-foot images of the Nike SB Dunk Low "BHM" have surfaced, giving a detailed look at this striking colorway. This release commemorates Black History Month and arrives in March 2025. It also marks the first BHM SB Dunk Low in a decade, adding to the excitement. The design draws inspiration from African Tourmaline gemstones, incorporating rich textures and bold colors that celebrate African culture and heritage. The sneaker features a deep green suede upper, evoking the look of polished gemstones. Baroque brown overlays and heel accents add depth, while bright orange detailing brings contrast and vibrancy.

Cultural symbolism runs throughout the shoe, with intricate embroidery on the heel and side panels, adding layers of meaning to the design. A green midsole pairs harmoniously with a bold red rubber outsole, reinforcing the sneaker’s powerful aesthetic. Special edition packaging, designed specifically for this release, further enhances its collectible appeal. The Nike SB Dunk Low "BHM" isn’t just a sneaker, it’s a celebration of heritage, resilience, and artistry. With its meaningful storytelling and vibrant execution, this pair is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most memorable drops.

Read More: An Official Look At Yuto Horigome’s Nike SB Dunk Low “Asparagus”

Nike SB Dunk Low “BHM” Release Date

The sneaker features a striking red rubber outsole, complemented by a rich green midsole for a bold contrast. The upper is constructed from vibrant green suede, seamlessly blending with the midsole for a unified aesthetic. Matching green overlays and a sleek black Nike Swoosh add structure and depth. Bright orange accents inject energy, while intricate embroidery on the sides reinforces the storytelling. This meaningful colorway celebrates African heritage, making it both visually compelling and culturally significant.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low "BHM" will be released on March 28th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

Read More: Release Date Set For Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue”

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-BHM-HF3058-300 Sneakers Nike SB Dunk Low Celebrates Black History Month In New "BHM" Colorway 343
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-BHM-Black-History-Month-2025-HF3058-300-Release-Info-1 Sneakers On-Foot Look At Nike SB Dunk Low “BHM” 72
Screenshot 2024-12-21 at 2.50.49 AM Sneakers Supreme’s Latest Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Turns Heads 436
Supreme-Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Black-HQ8487-001-On-Feet-4 Sneakers Supreme Keeps It Classic With The Nike SB Dunk Low "Black" 836