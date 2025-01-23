On-Foot Look At Nike SB Dunk Low “BHM”

Image via @yankeekicks

On-foot photos of the Nike SB Dunk Low "BHM" have arrived, offering a closer look at this bold colorway set to celebrate Black History Month in February 2025. This release marks a decade since the last BHM SB Dunk, making it a highly anticipated addition to the lineup. Inspired by African Tourmaline gemstones, the design features rich textures and vibrant colors that pay homage to African culture and heritage. The sneaker boasts a green suede upper for a striking, gem-like appearance, complemented by Baroque brown accents around the overlays and heel for added depth. Bright orange outlines further enhance the details, delivering an eye-catching pop of color.

Intricate embroidery on the heel and side panels tells a deeper cultural story, elevating the design's significance. A green midsole pairs seamlessly with a bold red rubber outsole, grounding the aesthetic in both style and meaning. Special edition BHM-themed packaging ties the collection together, highlighting the celebration of culture. With its thoughtful storytelling and vibrant design, the BHM SB Dunk Low is shaping up to be a standout release. Overall, sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike will appreciate this meaningful addition to 2025's lineup.

"BHM" Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneaker showcases a red rubber sole paired with a green midsole for a bold foundation. Also, the uppers are crafted from vibrant green suede, perfectly matching the midsole for a cohesive look. Additional green overlays, along with a black Nike Swoosh, enhance the upper's design. Bright orange accents add a pop of color, while intricate embroidery on the sides provides depth and storytelling. Further, this vibrant colorway not only stands out visually but also carries a meaningful narrative, celebrating African history and culture, making it a standout and purposeful release.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low "BHM" will be released in February of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

