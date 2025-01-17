Nike SB Dunk Low Celebrates Black History Month In New "BHM" Colorway

The Nike SB Dunk Low returns in a bold "BHM" colorway to celebrate Black History Month in February 2025. This marks a decade since the last BHM SB Dunk release, making the upcoming edition highly anticipated. The design draws inspiration from African Tourmaline gemstones, showcasing rich textures and vibrant colors that honor African culture and heritage. The sneaker features a green suede upper, delivering a striking, gem-like appearance. Baroque brown accents wrap around the overlays and heel, adding depth and contrast to the design. Meanwhile, bright orange outlines highlight the details, offering an eye-catching pop of color.

Intricate embroidery on the heel and side panels elevates the shoe, with patterns and details that tell a deeper cultural story. A green midsole pairs perfectly with a bold red rubber outsole, grounding the look in both style and meaning. The design doesn’t stop at the shoe—Nike SB has packaged the pair in special edition BHM-themed boxes, further tying the collection to its celebration of culture. With its thoughtful design and storytelling, this sneaker is shaping up to be a standout release. Whether you’re a collector or a fan of meaningful footwear, the BHM SB Dunk Low is a must-have addition for 2025.

"BHM" Nike SB Dunk Low

