Nigel Sylvester Dropping Another Air Jordan 4 In “Fire Red”

Nigel Sylvester is back with another bold take on the Air Jordan 4, this time in a "Fire Red" colorway. Known for blending BMX culture with streetwear, Nigel's latest creation continues to push boundaries. This edition features a clean grey leather base, contrasted by vibrant red accents on the midsole, lace tabs, and branding. Black detailing around the heel and wings adds depth, while a subtle mini Swoosh near the toe offers a unique touch. The design strikes a balance between classic and modern. The signature Air Jordan 4 netting on the sides and tongue remains intact, providing a familiar look.

Meanwhile, the "Fire Red" color pops making the sneaker stand out from the crowd. A sail midsole and visible Air unit enhance both comfort and aesthetics, making it ideal for casual wear or statement outfits. Nigel’s ability to infuse storytelling into his designs is evident in this pair. The sleek colorway ties into his love for bold, clean styles that work both on and off the bike. Set to release this summer, the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4 is already generating buzz among sneakerheads. With its eye-catching design and Nigel’s signature flair, it’s shaping up to be a must-have drop.

"Fire Red" Air Jordan 4 x Nigel Sylvester

The sneakers feature a vibrant red and sail rubber sole paired with a matching midsole, complete with a visible Air unit. Also, the uppers are crafted from high-quality gray suede, with bold black highlights on the midsole and lace area. Further, red accents hold the laces in place, while red logos pop on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway in a classic silhouette.