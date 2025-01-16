Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 OG “Brick By Brick” Featured In Fashion Show

Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-1
Image via Mediakite
Nigel Sylvester is rolling out a whole collection with Jordan Brand.

Nigel Sylvester has unveiled his Air Jordan 4 OG "Bike Air" as part of his "Brick by Brick" collection. This project marks Sylvester’s most ambitious collaboration with Jordan Brand to date, combining sneakers, apparel, and accessories into a cohesive creative vision. Fresh on-foot photos showcase the bold "Bike Air" colorway, which features a stunning mix of firewood orange and cinnabar suede. Further, the vibrant hues bring dynamic energy to the timeless Air Jordan 4 silhouette, reflecting Sylvester’s BMX roots and innovative approach to design. This fiery iteration is already generating buzz as one of the most exciting sneaker releases of the year.

The "Bike Air" design seamlessly blends premium materials with bold, street-ready aesthetics. Nigel Sylvester’s distinctive touch shines through, offering a fresh take on Jordan Brand’s storied legacy. From its eye-catching colors to its performance-driven details, the sneaker is as functional as it is fashionable. Fans and collectors are eagerly anticipating the full release of the "Brick by Brick" collection, which promises to push boundaries in both the sneaker and fashion worlds. With its standout design and growing hype, the Air Jordan 4 OG "Bike Air" is set to solidify its place as a must-have release in 2025.

"Brick By Brick" Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 OG
Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-Collection-13
Image via Mediakite

The sneakers showcase a red rubber outsole complemented by a sail midsole, featuring a visible Air unit under the heel for extra comfort. Also, the upper highlights vibrant firewood orange leather, accented by deep orange and red suede overlays for a bold, unified design. Further, elements like lace supports and side mesh panels add both style and practicality. Finally, prominent branding on the tongues and heels ties together this striking Nike release.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" will be released in on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Finally, fans can expect this collaboration to be available in select retailers and online, likely selling out quickly upon release.

Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-Collection-14
Image via Mediakite
Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-Collection
Image via Mediakite

