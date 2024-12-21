Supreme’s Latest Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Turns Heads

Some people are saying this is the best colorway of the collection.

The Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme collaboration grows with the new "Camper Green" colorway, now showcased in freshly surfaced on-foot photos. This release brings a rugged outdoor vibe blended with Supreme's signature urban edge. The sneaker's upper combines camper green and black suede, creating a bold yet functional look. The green toe box and side panels contrast with black overlays, giving the design added depth. Signature Supreme touches include the embroidered "94" on the heel, a nod to the brand's founding year, and subtle branding on the midsole, while red insoles feature co-branded logos for a striking finish.

Matching camper green laces and a gum rubber outsole complete the theme, offering both durability and style. Designed with skaters in mind, the sneakers boast a padded collar and cushioned midsole for maximum comfort and functionality. The detailed on-foot photos highlight the premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship behind this collaboration. Fans of Nike SB and Supreme will find the "Camper Green" colorway to be a standout addition to the lineup, combining unique details and bold aesthetics into a must-have piece.

"Camper Green" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

