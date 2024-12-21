Supreme’s Latest Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Turns Heads

The Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme collaboration grows with the new "Camper Green" colorway, now showcased in freshly surfaced on-foot photos. This release brings a rugged outdoor vibe blended with Supreme's signature urban edge. The sneaker's upper combines camper green and black suede, creating a bold yet functional look. The green toe box and side panels contrast with black overlays, giving the design added depth. Signature Supreme touches include the embroidered "94" on the heel, a nod to the brand's founding year, and subtle branding on the midsole, while red insoles feature co-branded logos for a striking finish.
Matching camper green laces and a gum rubber outsole complete the theme, offering both durability and style. Designed with skaters in mind, the sneakers boast a padded collar and cushioned midsole for maximum comfort and functionality. The detailed on-foot photos highlight the premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship behind this collaboration. Fans of Nike SB and Supreme will find the "Camper Green" colorway to be a standout addition to the lineup, combining unique details and bold aesthetics into a must-have piece.
"Camper Green" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low
The sneakers feature a camper green rubber sole and a clean black midsole with Supreme logos printed on it. The uppers are crafted from camper green suede, combined with black suede overlays. A black suede Nike Swoosh and "Supreme 94" accents add detail to the sides. Lastly, camper green laces and Nike logos finish off the tongues and heels of the shoes.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Camper Green" will be released in May of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. The collaboration promises premium materials and unique branding. Fans anticipate high demand. This release continues Supreme and Nike’s legacy of iconic partnerships.
