Nike SB Dunk Low And Supreme Team Up On "Camper Green" Look

More and more people seem to be getting early pairs.

The Nike SB Dunk Low and Supreme collaboration expands with the "Camper Green" colorway. This addition blends rugged outdoor aesthetics with urban streetwear style. The upper features a mix of camper green and black suede, offering a durable yet stylish look. The green toe box and side panels contrast with black overlays, adding depth to the design. Notable details include Supreme’s signature touches. The embroidered "94" on the heel nods to the brand's founding year, adding a personalized element. Supreme branding appears subtly on the midsole, while bold red insoles carry co-branded logos.

Matching camper green laces tie the theme together, providing a cohesive look. The sneakers feature a gum rubber outsole, enhancing grip and durability. This complements the skate-ready design, ensuring functionality on and off the board. The padded collar and cushioned midsole add comfort for all-day wear. Detailed photos reveal the craftsmanship and premium materials used in this collaboration. Fans of both brands will appreciate the balance between function and style. The "Camper Green" colorway is set to be another coveted piece in the Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme lineup. With its bold design and unique details, it stands out in an already impressive collection.

"Camper Green" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers include a camper green rubber outsole and a crisp black midsole with Supreme branding stamped on it. The uppers are made of a camper green suede, paired with black suede overlays. Additionally, a black suede Nike Swoosh and "Supreme 94" details decorate the sides. Finally, camper green laces and Nike branding complete the tongues and heels of these sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Camper Green" will be released in May of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. The collaboration promises premium materials and unique branding. Fans anticipate high demand. This release continues Supreme and Nike’s legacy of iconic partnerships.