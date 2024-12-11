New Look At The Nike SB Dunk Low X Supreme "White Metallic Silver"

Detailed photos have surfaced for this pair.

The Nike SB Dunk Low and Supreme partnership continues to expand, now featuring a new "White Metallic Silver" colorway. Recently, detailed photos of this sleek design have surfaced, giving fans an up-close look. Unlike the bold aesthetics of previous collaborations, this iteration embraces a minimalist approach. The sneaker showcases a clean white leather base, offering timeless elegance. A metallic silver Swoosh accents the design, lending a modern and futuristic touch. Adding to its charm, subtle Supreme branding is embossed on the midsole for a refined nod to the brand's influence. The embroidered "94" on the heel celebrates Supreme's founding year, tying the sneaker to the brand's rich heritage.

This thoughtful detail bridges the gap between the past and present, creating a seamless connection to Supreme’s legacy. The combination of white and silver enhances the shoe's versatility, making it suitable for both collectors and casual wearers. The use of premium materials ensures the quality fans expect from this iconic collaboration. Joining an already impressive lineup of SB Dunk Low Supreme releases, this colorway offers a refreshing take with its minimalist design. With the release set for later in 2025, the "White Metallic Silver" stands out as a must-have addition to the ongoing Supreme x Nike partnership.

"White Metallic Silver" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers include a gray rubber outsole and a crisp white midsole with Supreme branding stamped on it. The uppers are made of a white foundation, paired with matching white overlays. Additionally, a shiny silver Nike Swoosh and "Supreme 94" details decorate the sides.