Supreme x Jordan Brand Collection Releasing Today: Details

BYBen Atkinson89 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fashion Label Supreme In London
Logo sign for the Supreme shop on a trodden down sticker stuck to the pavement on 29th July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Every Thursday the fashion label Supreme, which is a skateboarding shop / clothing brand releases new lines and so fans of the brand queue outside this shop in Soho to be first in line for some original fashion. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
A big name collab coming this year.

Supreme is making waves again with its latest collaboration, this time with Jordan Brand. Scheduled for release today, this collection fuses Supreme’s edgy streetwear aesthetic with the rich heritage of Jordan. The range includes a variety of stylish pieces, perfect for both basketball enthusiasts and streetwear fans alike. Highlighted in the collection are standout items such as a Puffer Jacket, Track Jacket, Hooded Sweatshirt, Jersey, and Track Pants.

Each piece showcases a unique blend of Supreme's bold graphics and Jordan’s iconic branding, including the Jumpman logo. The Puffer Jacket and Track Jacket are ideal for the colder months, ensuring that style doesn’t take a backseat to warmth. A notable item is the Biggie Smalls tee, which features a striking image of the hip-hop legend in classic Jordan gear. Available in both black and white, this tee pays homage to the 90s rap scene and its deep connection to basketball culture. Fans of music and fashion will undoubtedly appreciate this tribute.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Orchid” Release Date Unveiled

Jordan Brand x Supreme

The collection also offers a range of colors, including classic black, rich green, and vibrant blue. Each item combines comfort with style, embodying the essence of both brands. The Supreme x Jordan Brand Collection will be available online and at Supreme stores in the U.S. on October 3, 2024, followed by an Asia release on October 5. Don't miss your chance to snag these exclusive pieces and elevate your wardrobe with this iconic collaboration.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Jordan Brand Collection is releasing later today, October 3rd, at 11 AM EST. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” New In-Hand Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...