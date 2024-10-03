Supreme x Jordan Brand Collection Releasing Today: Details

A big name collab coming this year.

Supreme is making waves again with its latest collaboration, this time with Jordan Brand. Scheduled for release today, this collection fuses Supreme’s edgy streetwear aesthetic with the rich heritage of Jordan. The range includes a variety of stylish pieces, perfect for both basketball enthusiasts and streetwear fans alike. Highlighted in the collection are standout items such as a Puffer Jacket, Track Jacket, Hooded Sweatshirt, Jersey, and Track Pants.

Each piece showcases a unique blend of Supreme's bold graphics and Jordan’s iconic branding, including the Jumpman logo. The Puffer Jacket and Track Jacket are ideal for the colder months, ensuring that style doesn’t take a backseat to warmth. A notable item is the Biggie Smalls tee, which features a striking image of the hip-hop legend in classic Jordan gear. Available in both black and white, this tee pays homage to the 90s rap scene and its deep connection to basketball culture. Fans of music and fashion will undoubtedly appreciate this tribute.

Jordan Brand x Supreme

The collection also offers a range of colors, including classic black, rich green, and vibrant blue. Each item combines comfort with style, embodying the essence of both brands. The Supreme x Jordan Brand Collection will be available online and at Supreme stores in the U.S. on October 3, 2024, followed by an Asia release on October 5. Don't miss your chance to snag these exclusive pieces and elevate your wardrobe with this iconic collaboration.