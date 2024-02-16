Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Orchid” Gets Updated First Look

This pair gets new details.

By Ben Atkinson
The Air Jordan 4 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts, and the forthcoming "Orchid" colorway will bring an exclusive and stylish touch to this iconic silhouette. With its status as a Women's Exclusive release, the Air Jordan 4 Orchid underscores a dedication to providing unique and fashionable options for female sneakerheads. Renowned for its timeless design and comfort, the enduring popularity of the Air Jordan 4 lies in its ability to effortlessly blend casual wear with refined aesthetics.

Meticulously crafted with attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 Orchid ensures both durability and longevity, making it a reliable choice for everyday wear. Its cushioned sole enhances comfort, meeting the diverse needs of women who value both style and functionality in their footwear. Embodying the rich legacy of the Jordan brand, the Air Jordan 4 Orchid, with its exclusive design and imminent release, stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the sneaker world. As anticipation continues to mount, this Women's Exclusive colorway will make a significant impact as a standout addition to any collection.

"Orchid" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from pink suede with more pink suede overlays. Also, a speckled grey is found above the midsole and as the support wings for the sneakers. Finally, expect pink Jordan branding on the tongues and a black Jumpman logo on the heels. Overall, this sneaker features a clean and cohesive colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” will be released in the holiday season this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

